The Assistant Operations Manager position will be located at the Company’s Head Office in Madison House. He/She will report to the Operations Manager and will work closely with other team members in order to ensure smooth processing of customer and business requirements.

Responsibilities

Key responsibilities for the position are as hereunder:

Client Registration and client record management – Authorize client’s registration into the system and ensure client records are maintained as per the laid down processes and within the set timelines.

Customer Query and Complaints Management – Handle customer complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the set timelines and follow up to ensure resolution

Customer Instruction Management – Authorize and verify of all customer instructions in accordance to the set guidelines.

Reporting – Prepare fund administration reports within the set timelines for consumption of the various stakeholders (Board, Trustees, CMA).

Investment Settlement – Authorize settlement of all client and company investments in the system in a fast and accurate manner.

Pricing of Unit Trust Funds – Reconcile fund valuations on daily basis and ensure that accurate unit prices have been published

Income distribution – Distribute returns periodically to the unit holders

Customer Reporting – Ensure customer statements are accurate and that they are sent to clients as per set timelines.

Supervisory roles – Supervise Officers in the department to achieve their performance standards.

Office Administration roles – Manage Messengers and office mail, office calls, the reception area and ensure our licenses are up to date.

Qualifications

Qualified candidates are expected to possess the following

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in a related field.

At least 3 years experience in Operations and Administration preferably in the Fund Management Industry.

Be detail-oriented and possess strong administration skills.

Must have excellent people skills.

Have exceptional written and oral communication skills.

Ability to work independently and be flexible to work outside normal working hours.

How to Apply

Candidates with the required qualifications, experience and competencies who wish to apply for any of the above position are required to forward their applications with their CVs, copies of relevant certificates and details of current remuneration to the Human Resources Manager at hr_recruitment@madison.co.ke not later than 04th June, 2021.