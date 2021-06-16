Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – Shrewd businessman, Jimmy Wanjigi, has joined the 2022 presidential race becoming the fourth Kenyan to declare interest in the top seat.

Already, Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, and former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General, Mukhisa Kituyi, have declared interest in the House on the Hill.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is also expected to run for Presidency for the fifth time although he is yet to declare his interest, saying he is waiting for the Building Bridges Initiative referendum.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Wanjigi announced his presidential candidature and vowed to go down to the wire in the highly anticipated upcoming polls.

“This time I shall not be king-making. I shall address the rest of your questions at the appropriate juncture,” Wanjigi said

Wanjigi, who hails from Murang’a County, is expected to divide the popular Kikuyu vote, which is currently in the hands of Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST