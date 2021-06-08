Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s neighborhood in Muthaiga, on Sunday, became the scene of a crime after gunmen raided and robbed a city businessman at gunpoint, in his mansion along Tchui Road.

Confirming the incident, Starehe Sub-County Police Commander Julius Kiragu stated that the robbers held businessman Harish Patel at gunpoint.

Patel is the owner of Kenya Horticultural Export Ltd, a company that deals in agricultural produce.

The detectives suspected that the robbers colluded with Patel’s workers to rob him of Ksh20 million and expensive jewelry.

According to a police report, the three armed men entered the building after scaling the businessman’s perimeter wall. They were reported to have cut the electric fence before jumping into the compound.

They then tied three workers and security guards who were on duty using ropes and locked them in one of the rooms.

Patel and his family were later on held at gunpoint and robbed of his property in a 30-minute heist that was well planned and executed.

Detectives stated that no one was injured in the dawn robbery and police were tracing the robbers who didn’t fire a single shot, with the knowledge that they may be tracked after the detectives compile ballistic reports.

The sleuths believed that the robbers had knowledge of the businessman’s whereabouts, cash and gold he possessed in his house and the blueprint of his mansion.

Apart from Kibaki and Patel, Tchui road neighbourhood houses other notable figures and diplomats, among them former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, ex-Cabinet Minister Charles Njonjo, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott and billionaire Manu Chandaria.

The Kenyan DAILY POST