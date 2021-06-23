Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a worried man following plans by President Uhuru Kenyatta to invade his stronghold ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Uhuru will be embarking on Ruto’s Rift Valley backyard to counter his growing popularity in the region as well as indirectly campaign for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid.

This comes as plans are in top gear for Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga to form a super coalition that will give Ruto a run for his money in the 2022 presidential contest.

Since the March 2018 handshake between President Uhuru and Raila Odinga, the former’s popularity in the Rift Valley region has reduced to zero.

This is after he sidelined Ruto from main government operations, and to make matters worse, Uhuru took the DP’s duties and responsibilities and gave them to Interior Cs Fred Matiang’i, something that did not augur well with Kalenjins.

The region strongly believes that the Jubilee government has been unable to implement development projects there since the handshake.

According to Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny, President Uhuru will issue title deeds in Trans-Nzoia and Uasin Gishu counties, and thereafter commission the newly-built Eldoret bypass.

“What the President is doing is to ensure that his manifesto promises are accomplished as he approaches the end of his second term,” Kutuny revealed.

The tour is also meant to assure the region that the Building Bridges Initiative has not derailed Uhuru’s development agenda.

“During these tours, people will get to know what the President has done.”

“If people interpret these tours as aimed at solidifying his support base ahead of the 2022 poll, that is a different story,” Kutuny added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST