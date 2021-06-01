Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 1, 2021 – Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has compiled an explosive dossier that he intends to release very soon after his sabbatical from politics.

Didmas shocked the nation when he paused from politics involving Deputy President William Ruto and Tanga Tanga over undisclosed reasons.

And with his sabbatical from Tanga Tanga politics almost coming to an end, Barasa has made it clear that he won’t be making a comeback quietly.

As a matter of fact, Barasa has announced that he will be dropping an exclusive dossier that he has been compiling during his hiatus.

Speaking during an interview, Didmas began by clarifying and correcting what he termed as a popular misunderstanding that he had taken a blanket break from Tanga Tanga politics.

He said that what he had announced was him taking a break from national Tanga Tanga politics, but not local ones.

He said this was why he has still remained active in Bungoma, spreading the ideologies of UDA.

He said he had also met with Western leaders and would continue meeting them, from Mudavadi, Wetangula to speaker Ken Lusaka.

In an effort to reaffirm his commitment to Tanga Tanga, he said that there existed absolutely no danger of him dumping the DP to join the Mudavadi camp since his discussions with these leaders were issue-based, and not political negotiations.

