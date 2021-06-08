Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 08 June 2021 – Last year, a little-known man from Umoja known as Michael Gitonga alias Uhunye Wa Umo, turned into an overnight celebrity due to his close resemblance with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Michael was discovered in one of the dingy drinking dens in Umoja

He became a celebrity after a video showing his close resemblance with the head of state went viral.

However, his fame faded away after some time.

After Michael, another man who resembles President Uhuru Kenyatta has emerged from the blues.

Just like Michael or Uhunye Wa Umo, he is a serial drunkard and resembles the son of Jomo.

His friends have even nicknamed him Muigai Kenyatta due to his close resemblance with President Uhuru.

Check out the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST