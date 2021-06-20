Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 20, 2021 – A man has taken to social media and circulated photos of two ladies who spiked his drink at Jikoniz Grill in Naivasha and stole from him.

According to the victim, the merciless ladies stole Ksh 480,000 from his bank account through mobile banking and besides that, they stole his mobile phone, identity card and other belongings.

He reported the matter to Naivasha Police Station but the two suspects are yet to be arrested.

Cases of ladies spiking men’s drinks in clubs before stealing from them have been on the rise.

They use a drug called Scopolamine, popularly known as the ‘Devil’s Breath’.

When Scolopamine enters the bloodstream, it immediately affects the brain, turning a normal human being into an auto-suggestible hypotised subject who believes and obeys anything they hear.

The dangerous drug that is easily available in the black market makes victims do whatever they are commanded including giving their bank account passwords.

Here are photos of the two ladies who drugged a man at the famous club in Naivasha.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.