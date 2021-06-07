Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 7, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has admitted that the Jubilee Party is now an empty shell.

In a letter on Monday, Waiguru suggested that the party should be reenergized by opening doors for entry of new members and rejoining individuals and politicians who left it.

The first time governor noted that Jubilee is presently in ruins and its revival was inevitable if its owners had a plan of using it in the 2022 election.

She called on all the stakeholders of the party to bring their diverse thoughts together on how to revitalize the party and restore it to its original state where it used to espouse the dreams of many Kenyans.

“We must also be pragmatic and re-open both the sides and back of the tent for people to enter and reenter,” reads part of Waiguru’s letter.

This follows massive defections that occurred in Jubilee ahead of 2022 polls over fallout on the 2022 succession debate.

Deputy President Dr. William Ruto and his allies were the most disgruntled group in Jubilee after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s associates frustrated them. Uhuru’s administration axed Dr. Ruto’s lieutenants from Executive and Legislative leadership positions.

The group formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) which is currently giving Jubilee Party sleepless nights in the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST