Wednesday, 23 June 2021 – It looks like Ben Pol has not gotten over his ex-wife Anerlisa Muigai if the latest cryptic message that she posted on social media is anything to go by.

Taking to her Instagram stories where she is known to divulge details concerning her private life, the sassy business lady posted a message that read, “Some people realize the importance of someone when it’s already too late,”

Going by the cryptic message, it seems that her Tanzanian ex-husband may be trying to woo her back behind the scenes.

However, she is not ready to salvage her failed marriage.

Ben Pol and Anerlisa Muigai caught many people by surprise when they confirmed that they had parted ways.

Although details behind their divorce remain scanty, there are rumours that trouble started after Anerlisa refused to sire a baby with the Bongo singer, claiming that she was not ready to become a mother.

At the moment, the pretty Keroche heiress is single and has stated that she is focusing on building her business empire.

The two lovebirds walked down the aisle last year in a colourful wedding ceremony that was attended by family and friends.

When they were in love, they were known to be among the hottest celebrity couples in East Africa.

