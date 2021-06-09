Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 09 June 2021 – Socialite Amber Ray now claims that Jamal’s wife, Amira, has been threatening to poison herself and the kids.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the voluptuous socialite alleged that her co-wife pretends to be a cool woman on social media but behind the scenes, she is giving Jamal a hard time.

“Some people have been telling me not to air our dirty linen in public but most of you don’t know the real situation on the ground.

“I have to tolerate a lot of nonsense,” she posted and spilled the beans on how her co-wife has been threatening to kill herself and her two kids.

Amber further denied that Amira stuck with Jamal through thick and thin as claimed on social media.

She alleged that at some point, Amira dumped Jamal for five years when he was broke and went to Dubai to peddle flesh.

Amber Ray put it clear that she is unapologetic for being a second wife.

Here’s a screenshot of her IG story.

