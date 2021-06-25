Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 June 2021 – Omosh is the talk of the town after he pleaded for help again, months after well-wishers came to his financial aid.

The former Tahidi High actor appeared in an interview on TV47, where he claimed that he received less than Sh 500,000 after his plight was highlighted – claims that Jalang’o vehemently denied.

He further claimed that he is currently broke and jobless, adding that all the money he received was used to settle debts.

Omosh’s remarks have caused a heated debate on social media, with most Kenyans condemning him for being a serial beggar.

Popular comedian, DJ Shiti, has joined Kenyans in condemning Omosh for always begging.

Shiti told Omosh to hustle like other men and hinted that the actor might have spent the money he received from well-wishers on booze.

“Aamke aende auze mask kama wanaume wengine. Yani watu warauke asubuhi wakatafute ndiyo Omosh apate Chrome quarter jameni…Nooo,” Shiti posted.

