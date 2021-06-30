Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 June 2021 – Socialite Amber Ray has accused her co-wife Amira of trying to bewitch her.

The notorious socialite and home wrecker shared a video of a dead bird that Amira allegedly dropped outside her house in Syokimau and accused her of trying to bewitch her.

She claimed that Amira came with the bird from her latest trip to Tanzania where she sought the services of a witch doctor.

According to Amber, the dead bird is what led to the fierce confrontation between them last night.

Amber accused Amira of playing victim always even when she is in the wrong.

She further said that Amira is practicing witchcraft, yet she has been busy telling people how she (Amber Ray) used ‘Juju’ to snatch her husband.

Here’s a video that Amber Ray posted accusing Amira of using witchcraft.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.