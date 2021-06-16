Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has dismissed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s plan to endorse one of the National Super Alliance’s (NASA) principals for the 2022 presidency.

Speaking while on a tour of Embu County yesterday, the Mandeleo Chap Chap leader said anyone can be president while insisting the top job was not a reserve for a few individuals.

“Any person can be the president of Kenya.”

“The presidency is not reserved for some special people based on how long they have served in the government or which party they lead,” Mutua said.

He noted that Uhuru’s quest to unite NASA leaders to front one as a presidential candidate in the 2022 General Election was a threat to democracy and must be rejected by all means.

“Hii mipango ya kupangiwa ati hawa pekee wakae kwa meza wagawane Kenya kati yao ni ubatili mtupu (the plans that a chosen few will seat at the high table and decide who will rule Kenya is vanity).”

Mutua has set his eyes on the 2022 presidency and has been on a charm offensive in different parts of Kenya seeking votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST