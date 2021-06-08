Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua is a worried man after former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile cursed him hours before he died.

According to family sources, Kalembe died cursing Alfred Mutua, telling him that he will never be the president of Kenya

While on his deathbed at the Nairobi Hospital, the visibly dejected Kalembe told Mutua that his marriage life will continue to face tribulations and turmoil.

Kalembe in his last words also told Mutua that he will keep on dancing in public like a robot and after 2022 polls, his party Maendeleo Chap Chap will be no more on the political stage.

He further predicted that once out of office, the state will investigate Mutua’s massive investments with Assets Recovery Authority moving to repossess what he may have looted.

He noted that Mutua’s misuse of county funds will come to haunt him until his death.

Kalembe had picked a fight with Mutua over misuse of county resources for his gain and for being bribed to withdraw Maendeleo Chap Chap senatorial candidate, former Minister Mutua Katuku, two days to Machakos by-election.

In Kamba land, it is believed that a spell cast by a dying person sticks and it is hard to remove unless and until one seeks the services of a renowned native doctor to remove the curse.

The Kenyan DAILY POST