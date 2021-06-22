Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 June 2021 – Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has excited Netizens after he was caught on camera emceeing at Club Garage in Thika.

Sudi held the microphone and started entertaining revellers as the deejay played some old-school reggae music.

The vocal Member of Parliament was in the company of Allan Chesang, a youthful businessman and fraudster.

Allan Chesang, who masterminded the infamous laptop scandal at the Deputy President’s office, is the owner of the famous club that is situated in Thika town.

He has been spotted with Sudi on various occasions.

Chesang is also planning to vie for a political seat in next year’s general elections.

Here’s a video of Sudi reminiscing his youthful days by emceeing at the reggae event.

