Tuesday, 15 June 2021 – Akothee has blasted women for bringing each other down after an embarrassing video of Bridget Achieng was leaked online by one of her female friends.

Akothee narrated how she almost faced the same predicament as Bridget Achieng last week after one of her female friends tried to record her secretly when she was dressing.

The unnamed lady friend pretended that she was typing something on her phone but Akothee discovered that her camera flash was on.

Although she doesn’t understand why the lady who happens to be a close friend was recording her when she was dressing without her consent, the incident has taught her not to trust women.

As they say, women are their own enemies.

Here’s a screenshot of Akothee’s post narrating the incident.

