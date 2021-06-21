Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – An Akorino man has left tongues wagging after he was caught on camera having fun with a lady in a nightclub.

The said man forgot his troubles and reminisced his youthful days by getting mushy with a middle-aged lady.

When the lady offered her body freely to him on the dance floor during the lit party, he wasted no chance.

He pounced on her like a thirsty hyena and enjoyed the dance.

The video has caused a lot of reactions online since Akorino religion is known to be very strict.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.