Sunday, June 27, 2021 – Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui was on Friday disgruntled by Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa’s sentiments during a ceremony held at the Full Gospel Church in Nakuru East.

In her speech, Jumwa indirectly urged Nakuru residents to vote for Susan Kihika as their governor in the 2022 general elections.

She also urged Kenyans to stand by the Constitution for peace to prevail in the Country even after the elections.

“I pray that God will give the DP good health so that he becomes the 5th president in the Country and I pray that my sister Susan will also be governor come 2022,” Jumwa stated.

These remarks were not taken lightly by Kinyanjui who was also in attendance.

“As the bishop said, one of the important things that we need to have is people who can tell us when our zip is down and I want to tell the leaders who turn the churches into political platforms, your zip is down,” a visibly angry Kinyanjui stated.

He added that Jumwa had no right to advise Nakuru residents on who would be best suited for the gubernatorial seat considering that she is not a leader in the area.

“For my sister Aisha Jumwa, pray for your friend or friends but I also want to tell you that Nakuru people have the capacity and the intelligence to make their choices.

“We don’t mind your prayers but we will also not come to Malindi to tell you who to elect. We respect the people, they know where they are going,” Kinyanjui concluded.

The leaders spoke during the consecration of Bishop David Macharia of the Full Gospel Churches of Kenya in Nakuru East.

