Saturday, June 26, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed the powerful man who single-handedly destroyed Jubilee Party.

The ruling party is currently an empty shell thanks to mass defection to United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju and the party’s vice chairman, David Murathe, have been severally accused of destroying the party but according to Ahmednasir, the man who has been destroying the party is Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed.

“More than Raphael Tuju and David Murathe combined this is the COLD CALCULATING SMILING ASSASSIN from MIGORI that KILLED my BELOVED JUBILEE…Hon@JunetMohamed one day you will answer for this cold-blooded murder!,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

In response, Junet accused Ahmednasir of being the lawyer who advised Ruto to abandon Jubilee and form a Jua Kali party called UDA.

“SC wacha Fitina!! Also yourself more than anyone else and being a senior counsel, you are the one who advised The deputy president of the Republic of Kenya to abandon a ruling party and join a Jua kali party called UDA,” Junet responded to Ahmednasir.

The Kenyan DAILY POST