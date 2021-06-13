Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 13, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has savagely attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for telling President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint the six judges he left out when he elevated 34 judges to different courts in the Judiciary last week.

Raila, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, in a statement on Saturday, challenged Uhuru to explain to Kenyans on why he refused to appoint the six justices including Justices Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Weldon Korir, Aggrey Mchelule, Evans Makori Kiage and Jennifer Omange.

“I challenge the Executive arm of government, to share with the Judiciary and the public the concerns and evidence that led to the rejection of the six,” Raila said.

But commenting on Twitter after Raila‘s statement, Ahmednasir, who in legal circles is known as ‘Grand Mullah’ termed Raila as a coward who issued a half-baked statement because he is Uhuru‘s partner through the handshake.

“Hon Raila’s statement on the 6 judges H.E UHURU refused to swear is toadying and cowardly.

“But being an important member of the HANDSHAKE coalition that rules Kenya, Kenyans understand Raila can’t bite the hand that feeds him!,” Ahmednasir stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST