Friday, June 4, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has comforted Justices Joel Ngugi and George Odunga after President Uhuru Kenyatta side-lined them when he elevated 34 judges to different courts in the Judiciary on Thursday.

Ngugi, Odunga, and 4 other judges were left out despite the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommending their appointment.

Ahmednasir, known in legal circles as ‘Grand Mullah’ advised the two not to worry claiming that they are both prospective supreme court judges and potential chief justice.

“Justices Joel Ngugi and George Odunga are prospective judges of the supreme court and potential chief justice. They shouldn’t worry,” Ahmednasir tweeted.

Ahmednasir ‘s remarks have been echoed by Law Society of Kenya(LSK) President, Nelson Havi, who assured the two brilliant judges that immediately after Uhuru’s exit power in the next 13 months, the two judges will be elevated to the Court of Appeal.

“HE. Uhuru Kenyatta leaves office in September 2022. Justices Aggrey Muchelule, Joel Ngugi, Weldon Korir and George Odunga will then ascend to the court of appeal. For now, the high court remains fortified,” Havi tweeted

