Wednesday, 23 June 2021 – Nominated Member of Parliament, Maina Kamanda, was caught on camera having fun moments with an unidentified lady last weekend.

The vocal politician had attended a party that was organised by Former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe to celebrate Chris Kirubi’s life after his memorial service on Friday.

In the video, the 70-year-old politician is seen busy on the dancefloor dancing Mugithi with a beautiful lady, who was rocking the signature Kikuyu dress, as Samidoh entertained the guests.

Despite Kamanda’s advanced age, he is said to have an appetite for youthful women.

He is also a good dancer as seen in the video below.

