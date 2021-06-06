Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 6, 2021 – Vocal COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, has reportedly married another wife.

According to reports doing rounds on social media, Atwoli flew to the Coast this weekend to celebrate his 72nd birthday and at the same time married a 23-year-0ld Muslim lady, whose identity has not been established.

News of Atwoli’s secret marriage was confirmed by renowned TV personality Jamila Mbugua on Twitter.

“He has got a lot going on for him. He just quietly married a 23-year-old Muslim girl at the Coast,” the seasoned media personality revealed while responding to a tweet by lawyer Ahmednasir wishing the COTU boss a happy birthday.

Atwoli’s special appetite for younger ladies is well known.

In 2018, he made headlines after he confirmed his marriage to 34-year-old Swahili anchor Mary Kilobi.

Before he married Mary Kilobi, he had two other wives.

His latest marriage to the 23-year-old Muslim girl makes him a proud husband of 4.

Mzee Atwoli bragged in a past interview on Jeff Koinange Live that he is able to perform well despite his advanced age.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.