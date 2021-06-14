Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 14, 2021 – Barely an hour after losing his friend and mentor, Chris Kirubi, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has lost another close friend.

On his Twitter page, Raila Odinga confirmed the death of Professor Richard Odingo.

Mr. Odinga described the deceased as a great scholar and a teacher who gifted a long line of knowledge to his students.

The former Premier further said that Kenyans have lost professor Odingo when the country needed his knowledge.

“Professor Richard Samson Odingo was a gifted scholar and great teacher who gifted a long line of students with knowledge.

“Prof made remarkable contributions to the understanding of Geography and, more importantly, to understanding of Climate Change and its threat to life,” Raila stated.

“We lost him just when our country and humanity needed his knowledge the most.

“We are however grateful for the contribution he made to our shared planet,” Raila Odinga.

Odingo’s death came an hour after Raila mourned the death of business mogul, Chris Kirubi.

In his condolences, Raila Odinga described Kirubi as an accomplished businessman who mentored many.

“Chris Kirubi was my friend and one to many others and a mentor to even more. He was a dedicated entrepreneur and philanthropist who helped scores of Kenyans over time.

“My heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched. Rest In Peace Chris,” Raila Odinga stated on his Twitter page.

