Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is leaving nothing to chance, going by how he arrived at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport

Uhuru was in Ethiopia to witness the issuance of an operating license to the Safaricom-led Global Partnership for Ethiopia consortium, which won a Sh 91.8 billion bid to operate in the country.

At the Airport, the Son of Jomo was received by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Mohamed.

But what caught the attention of netizens was what President Uhuru Kenyatta was wearing when he landed in Ethiopia’s capital city.

The President‘s coat appeared stuffed and oversized but upon a closer look, the shoulders were higher than normal meaning that the president’s coat was concealing a bulletproof jacket.

Here is the photo of Uhuru wearing a bulletproof jacket.

Uhuru‘s security concern came hours after a French citizen slapped the country’s President Emmanuel Macron when he toured Southeastern France on Tuesday.

