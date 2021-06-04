Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Title: Administrator/ Receptionist
Work Station: Nairobi
Job Description
Responsible for providing efficient and effective administrative support and coordination in the office.
- Minimum Qualification: Diploma/bachelor’s in business administration.
- Experience Level: Mid-level.
- Experience Length: 3 years and above.
Responsibilities
- Answering incoming calls; taking messages and re-directing calls as required.
- Dealing with email enquiries and replying to them immediately.
- Taking minutes when required.
- Diary management and arranging appointments where applicable.
- Data entry as directed.
- General office management such as keeping stock of office supplies and place orders when necessary.
- Organising travel and accommodation for the team where necessary.
- Arranging both internal and external events.
- Maintaining the company social media accounts.
- Providing administration support to Sales Reps, Senior Management, and accounts department.
- Create and update records and databases with personnel information, and other data.
- Maintaining Optimal level of stock at all time by constantly evaluating product count by taking a strategic approach to ensure prompt reporting to ensure replenishing so that both overstocking and running out of stock are avoided.
- Maintaining an accurate inventory of stocks and consolidate this into regular reports and presented to relevant parties.
- Managing the HR company files.
Qualifications
- Proven experience as an Administrator, Administrative Assistant or relevant role
- Familiarity with office equipment, including printers and other equipment.
- Knowledge of office policies and procedures.
- Experience with office management tools (MS Office software and others).
- Excellent organisational and time-management skills.
- Strong written and oral communication skills.
- Problem-solving attitude with an eye for detail.
- Diploma in Business Administration or secretarial.
- Good understanding of current HR legislation.
- Organisational skills
- Public Relations skills
- Excellent communication skills in both English and Kiswahili.
- Punctuality.
- Integrity
How to apply
Applications must be sent to careers@sentinel-group.co no later than 20th JUNE, 2021 to be considered.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>