Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Administrator/ Receptionist

Work Station: Nairobi

Job Description

Responsible for providing efficient and effective administrative support and coordination in the office.

Minimum Qualification: Diploma/bachelor’s in business administration.

Experience Level: Mid-level.

Experience Length: 3 years and above.

Responsibilities

Answering incoming calls; taking messages and re-directing calls as required.

Dealing with email enquiries and replying to them immediately.

Taking minutes when required.

Diary management and arranging appointments where applicable.

Data entry as directed.

General office management such as keeping stock of office supplies and place orders when necessary.

Organising travel and accommodation for the team where necessary.

Arranging both internal and external events.

Maintaining the company social media accounts.

Providing administration support to Sales Reps, Senior Management, and accounts department.

Create and update records and databases with personnel information, and other data.

Maintaining Optimal level of stock at all time by constantly evaluating product count by taking a strategic approach to ensure prompt reporting to ensure replenishing so that both overstocking and running out of stock are avoided.

Maintaining an accurate inventory of stocks and consolidate this into regular reports and presented to relevant parties.

Managing the HR company files.

Qualifications

Proven experience as an Administrator, Administrative Assistant or relevant role

Familiarity with office equipment, including printers and other equipment.

Knowledge of office policies and procedures.

Experience with office management tools (MS Office software and others).

Excellent organisational and time-management skills.

Strong written and oral communication skills.

Problem-solving attitude with an eye for detail.

Diploma in Business Administration or secretarial.

Good understanding of current HR legislation.

Organisational skills





Public Relations skills





Excellent communication skills in both English and Kiswahili.

Punctuality.

Integrity

How to apply

Applications must be sent to careers@sentinel-group.co no later than 20th JUNE, 2021 to be considered.