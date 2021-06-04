Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Title: Administrator/ Receptionist

Work Station: Nairobi

Job Description

Responsible for providing efficient and effective administrative support and coordination in the office.

  • Minimum Qualification: Diploma/bachelor’s in business administration.
  • Experience Level: Mid-level.
  • Experience Length: 3 years and above.

Responsibilities

  • Answering incoming calls; taking messages and re-directing calls as required.
  • Dealing with email enquiries and replying to them immediately.
  • Taking minutes when required.
  • Diary management and arranging appointments where applicable.
  • Data entry as directed.
  • General office management such as keeping stock of office supplies and place orders when necessary.
  • Organising travel and accommodation for the team where necessary.
  • Arranging both internal and external events.
  • Maintaining the company social media accounts.
  • Providing administration support to Sales Reps, Senior Management, and accounts department.
  • Create and update records and databases with personnel information, and other data.
  • Maintaining Optimal level of stock at all time by constantly evaluating product count by taking a strategic approach to ensure prompt reporting to ensure replenishing so that both overstocking and running out of stock are avoided. 
  • Maintaining an accurate inventory of stocks and consolidate this into regular reports and presented to relevant parties. 
  • Managing the HR company files.

Qualifications

  • Proven experience as an Administrator, Administrative Assistant or relevant role
  • Familiarity with office equipment, including printers and other equipment.
  • Knowledge of office policies and procedures.
  • Experience with office management tools (MS Office software and others).
  • Excellent organisational and time-management skills.
  • Strong written and oral communication skills.
  • Problem-solving attitude with an eye for detail.
  • Diploma in Business Administration or secretarial.
  • Good understanding of current HR legislation. 
  • Organisational skills

  • Public Relations skills

  • Excellent communication skills in both English and Kiswahili.
  • Punctuality.
  • Integrity

 How to apply

Applications must be sent to careers@sentinel-group.co  no later than 20th JUNE, 2021 to be considered.

