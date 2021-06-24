Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



SHOWROOM ADMINISTRATOR

Reporting to the sales manager, the job holder shall be responsible for administrative duties, helping showroom customers, providing consultations with customers, maintaining showroom standards, updating showroom materials, and monthly reporting.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Walk-In Showroom Customers

Welcome customers and guide around showroom.

Determine the customers’ showroom needs.

Enhance the touch & feel experience of our vehicles at customer request.

Describe the features and benefits of different vehicles.

Provide showroom materials (brochures) for customer education.

Providing Consultations:

Schedule appointments with customers

Walk through all aspects of the vehicles with the customers.

Help customers determine the suitable vehicle for their needs.

Suggest additional accessories & features that can be added to the vehicle.

Advise on pricing with appropriate discount structure.

Attempt to up-sell when appropriate.

Communicating with Customers and Others:

Email, and/or hand deliver quotes to customers.

Check on the status of current orders.

Deliver the spec book to the customer (mail, or call for customer pick-up)

Follow up on customers that had consultations but left without placing an order.

Display of Vehicles and Accessories:

Keep work areas neat and tidy.

Arrange showroom according to the set FHI Standards.

Supervise the cleaning polishing of vehicles on display for sale.

Vehicle handover preparation.

Registration Documents.

Updating Showroom Materials and Tools:

Keep vehicle/product materials (brochures, etc.) stocked and ready for customers.

Make necessary changes and updates to price schedules once approved by management.

Maintaining and Expanding Showroom Product Knowledge.

Review new product knowledge reference material in liaison with Marketing Manager.

Management Reports

Prepare minutes for all sales meetings.

Prepare monthly sales reports and assist with research and keep abreast with market intelligence and competitor activity.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

Diploma/Degree in business-related course.

3-5 years of experience in administration, customer service or similar role.

Ability to adapt to a dynamic working environment and work within a diverse team.

High level of analytical and problem-solving skills.

How To Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to jobs@subarukenya.com by 30th June 2021, clearly indicating the subject heading “SHOWROOM ADMINISTRATOR” . Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.