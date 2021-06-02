Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Qualifications

Requirements for appointment

Served in the grade of Senior Administrative Officer 1 for a minimum of two (2) years or other comparable and relevant position in the Public Service or Private Sector;

A Bachelor’s Degree in any Social Science or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;

Post graduate diploma in any Social Science or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

Demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in work performance and result*

NOTE- Possession of n Senior Management Course lasting not less titan foul1 (4) weeks from a recognized institution will be an added Advantage.

Competcncics

Communication skills

Organizational skills

Counselling skills

Presentation skills

Negotiation skills

Problem solving skill

Personal Qualities

In addition to the above skills an officer must have the following qualities: –

Policy development and formulation

Interpersonal skills

Computer literacy

Creativity and innovativeness

Results oriented

Emotional Intelligence

Knowledge of parliamentary business and development of cabinet memos behavioral

Thorough knowledge of relevant legislation

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to build and lead cohesive teams

Meets Chapter Six (6) of the constitution of Kenya 2010; Integrity, Leadership, Honesty, Accountability and Discipline in the service to people.

Duties and Responsibilities

An Officer at this this level will be responsible to the Senior Principal Administrative Officer for assigned Administration function Specifically, duties and responsibilitiw will entail; •

Ensure the Implementation of work plans for the division, tn provide guidance in the delivery of the administration strategy, against set timelines mid quality standards

Coordination of efficiency improvement measures for optimum service delivery

Monitor the achievement of divisional targets to ensure realization of uruanizationiil gem Is

Ensure the Implementation of administration division resolutions and instructions of the Deputy Director Central Facilitation Services for effective service deliver

Coordinates staff matters and provides Staff with visionary leadership that harnesses the strengths of individuals and promotes their performances to ensure that the administration function in ODPP adopts and delivers consistent, relubtc and high standards of customer sendee.

Monitor the implementation of the. ODPP strategic plan nt the divisional level, to ensure the deliverables of the plan are met against set timelines and quality standards, and that there is efficiency in resource utilization

Eusure prudent utilization of funds and resources alloctilud Lu lire division, to flwmre the resources arc spent without wastage, and to Ranter the trust of Makcholdera in the ability of ODPP to deliver quality public prosecution services

Guide staff in the implementation of individual work plana, to ensure delivery <>l work against set timelines and quality standards, ami to facilitate quality implementation of the division strategy

Provide assistance to the ODPP staff in the preparation of travel documents required, to ensure staff are able to travel as planned in the delivery of service

Oversee the allocation of office space, equipment, furniture, and office supplies, to ensure (he ODPP staff are supplied with necessities for efficiency in the delivery of work

Coordinate transport fur ODPP Lu ensure safe and timely transfer of staff and Items IIH ncct’Millated by the ODPP operational nooda In the deliver)* of service

Supervise clerical and telephone services by the administrative staff to cnnurc the delivery of high-quality services

Coordinate the payment of bills incurred by the ODPP stull in in the deliver)’ of work, Io support the readiness of suppliers to attend Io live needs of the institution

Coordinate the ODPP uffia: cleanliness and maintenance, to entrance compliance with the ODPP policies and standard, on the maintenance of the work environment. and to create an appealing work environment that enhances staff performance

Supervise the performance of outsourced services such ns denning, security, catering, etc Io ensure that there is value for money

Participate in the development of tools und processes that enhance efficiency in the delivery of tranicpnrt service? for the office, to enhance efficiency In the opei nl Ions ol the Office through timely and quality provision of transport service*

Participate in rhe Implementation of office management services such us, lease and llwl management; to ensure delivery in a timely manner und with consideration to high quality standards. Io support the delivery of the ODPP services in an efficient manner

Compile administrative staff trainmR need? and projection* in order to enhance capacity* development in liaison with the Prosecutor Training Institute

Prepare an up-lu-dulc record of administrative Office personnel in the ODPP

Represent the Administrative Division in various officv assignments

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates nrc invited to make their applications by completing ONE Mt>t>lii-xti<>n form ODPP i. Tlx- form may I*- .tawntaoded from the ODPPs Wehsne http://www.odpp.go.ke or picked from Nairobi Headquarters and County Offices.

The candidates should attach COPIES of the following documenta tn tlveir sppUcttian form:

National Identity Ord

Academic and Professional Certificates and Transcripts

Any supporting documents and testimonials

Letter of appointment to their current substantive |»ost

Letter of appointment to their previous past and

Detailed Curriculum Vilac

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

ALL shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce ORIGINALS of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificate*. Original transcripts and testimonials, letters of appointment to their current substantive post and previous post and detailed curriculum vitae during the interviews.

In addition, uil candidates who are not ODl’P staff shall be requited to attach COPIES of the following valid clearance certificates to the application:

Law Society of Kenya for lawyer*

Higher Education Loans Board

Kenya Revenue Authority

Directorate of Criminal Investigation

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Any other Professional bodies to which the candidate k n member

ALL shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce ORIGINALS of the document* during Interviews.

Completed application form.’ should be aent to:

The Secretary

Advisory hoard

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions

ODPP Building, Rngntl Rond, Upper Hill

P.O. Box 30701 – 00100

NAIROBI

So as to reach the Office of the Director of Public Frosccutionb on or before 17th June, 2021.