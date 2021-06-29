Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Location: Westlands, Nairobi

Our client, a photography, video and branding studio, is recruiting for an Administrative Assistant to join their growing team.

Job Summary:

The Administration Assistant will handle all forms of communication with clients  and will be the bridge between management and clients  & team while providing the following company services:

In-Store Services

  • Studio photography; family, product & passport photos
  • Framing of photos & art
  • Sale of photography related products e.g cameras
  • Printing; photos, albums, business cards, posters, banners, brochures, booklets

Field Services

  • Corporate photography services (corporate profile photos & documentaries)
  • Home service photography
  • School photography

Key Responsibilities & Duties

  • Organize bookings via phone, email & walk ins
  • Receive clients & explain services offered
  • Assign tasks to the team with the guidance of management
  • Submit daily reports to management: Pending work & client  communication 
  • Ensure all deadlines are met
  • Escalate issues to management for guidance
  • Lead daily early morning meetings with the team to discuss plan for the day and review the previous day’s accomplishments
  • Retain proper records of debtors, suppliers & follow up with them
  • Ensure all monthly bills are paid on time
  • Plan daily errands and maintain petty cash

Key Requirements

  • Diploma in business administration, marketing or customer service
  • Experience in the Arts/Creative industry
  • Prior administrative experience.
  • Excellent computer skills
  • Attention to detail.
  • Desire to be proactive and create a positive experience for others.
  • Ladies encouraged to apply

Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 6th July 2021

How To Apply

Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH

We thank all applicants for their interest in this position; however, only suitable candidates will be contacted to continue the application process.

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply