Location: Westlands, Nairobi

Our client, a photography, video and branding studio, is recruiting for an Administrative Assistant to join their growing team.

Job Summary:

The Administration Assistant will handle all forms of communication with clients and will be the bridge between management and clients & team while providing the following company services:

In-Store Services

Studio photography; family, product & passport photos

Framing of photos & art

Sale of photography related products e.g cameras

Printing; photos, albums, business cards, posters, banners, brochures, booklets

Field Services

Corporate photography services (corporate profile photos & documentaries)

Home service photography

School photography

Key Responsibilities & Duties

Organize bookings via phone, email & walk ins

Receive clients & explain services offered

Assign tasks to the team with the guidance of management

Submit daily reports to management: Pending work & client communication

Ensure all deadlines are met

Escalate issues to management for guidance

Lead daily early morning meetings with the team to discuss plan for the day and review the previous day’s accomplishments

Retain proper records of debtors, suppliers & follow up with them

Ensure all monthly bills are paid on time

Plan daily errands and maintain petty cash

Key Requirements

Diploma in business administration, marketing or customer service

Experience in the Arts/Creative industry

Prior administrative experience.

Excellent computer skills

Attention to detail.

Desire to be proactive and create a positive experience for others.

Ladies encouraged to apply

Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 6th July 2021

How To Apply

Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH

We thank all applicants for their interest in this position; however, only suitable candidates will be contacted to continue the application process.