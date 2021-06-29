Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Location: Westlands, Nairobi
Our client, a photography, video and branding studio, is recruiting for an Administrative Assistant to join their growing team.
Job Summary:
The Administration Assistant will handle all forms of communication with clients and will be the bridge between management and clients & team while providing the following company services:
In-Store Services
- Studio photography; family, product & passport photos
- Framing of photos & art
- Sale of photography related products e.g cameras
- Printing; photos, albums, business cards, posters, banners, brochures, booklets
Field Services
- Corporate photography services (corporate profile photos & documentaries)
- Home service photography
- School photography
Key Responsibilities & Duties
- Organize bookings via phone, email & walk ins
- Receive clients & explain services offered
- Assign tasks to the team with the guidance of management
- Submit daily reports to management: Pending work & client communication
- Ensure all deadlines are met
- Escalate issues to management for guidance
- Lead daily early morning meetings with the team to discuss plan for the day and review the previous day’s accomplishments
- Retain proper records of debtors, suppliers & follow up with them
- Ensure all monthly bills are paid on time
- Plan daily errands and maintain petty cash
Key Requirements
- Diploma in business administration, marketing or customer service
- Experience in the Arts/Creative industry
- Prior administrative experience.
- Excellent computer skills
- Attention to detail.
- Desire to be proactive and create a positive experience for others.
- Ladies encouraged to apply
Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 6th July 2021
How To Apply
Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH
We thank all applicants for their interest in this position; however, only suitable candidates will be contacted to continue the application process.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>