Organizational Relationship: Deputy Vice-Chancellor – Academics Affairs and Research

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist the Deputy Vice Chancellor – Academics Affairs and Research and Senior Faculty Members in actively leading, managing, documenting and reporting strategy documents.

Coordinate strategic performance measure, data collection, capture, analysis, reporting, and action planning.

Provide analytical capability to support deeper analysis of academic performance and organizational capability to support decisions about academic strategy adjustment and execution.

Prepare, maintain, and present the academic division Strategic Performance Report and other strategy documents to internal audiences.

Facilitate Academic process analysis, improvement and automation in support of achieving CUEA’s academic strategic goals.

Work closely and provide proactive administrative support to the Deputy Vice Chancellor – Academics Affairs and Research and senior faculty, ensuring the consistent application of all policies and procedures.

Plan and manage own workflow, anticipating obstacles, and juggling priorities.

Comply with data protection legislation; manage office files and filing (both electronic and hard copy), archiving or disposal of documents when appropriate.

Produce information by transcribing, formatting, inputting, editing, retrieving, copying, and transmitting text, data, and graphics.

Conserves the Deputy Vice Chancellor – Academics Affairs and Research’s time by reading, researching, and routing correspondence; drafting letters and documents; collecting and analyzing information; initiating telecommunications.

Represents the Deputy Vice Chancellor – Academics Affairs and Research by attending meetings in his absence.

Maintains the Deputy Vice Chancellor – Academics Affairs and Research’s appointment schedule by organizing and coordinating academic meetings, and Conferences.

Perform any other duty as assigned by the Supervisor from time to time.

Minimum Qualifications, Skills and Competences:

5+ years of experience in analytics, Management, Governance, or management consulting firms or 3+ years of University management experience in academia and strategy related roles.

A master’s degree in Economics, Managerial Studies, Business Administration, Social Sciences, or related fields.

Professional experience and acumen in project management, or designing operating models is an added advantage

Adept in creating synergy, building high level professional relationships, networking, consulting, communicating and forming strategic alliances with Senior faculty towards academic strategy implementation

High level of skill in qualitative and quantitative analysis, and process design and analysis.

Demonstrated proficiency communication both oral and written.

Ability to manage performance measurement systems within a large organization.

High level of skill in customer service in a consulting-style relationship.

Ability to teach or coach others to implement performance measurement and conduct performance conversations.

Must be a person of integrity with high moral standards.

Should be proficient in MS office applications.

CUEA is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity, disability and gender equality. CUEA does not charge for any application, processing, interviewing or any other fee in connection with our recruitment process.

How To Apply

Application Letter, Curriculum Vitae, Filled Application Form (available on our website: http://www.cuea.edu/Jobs@Cuea) copies of relevant certificates and transcripts, and three reference letters one from the local parish to be sent to careers@cuea.edu

Applications should reach the Human Resource Manager on or before 9th July 2021.

