Job Title: Administrative Assistant

Job Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities

Provide efficient administrative support.

Handle administrative detail and projects.

Update and follow up delegated tasks to ensure progress to deadlines.

Prepare and distribute regular reports.

Handle and address Clients’ complaints.

Participate in preparation of schedules

Communicate written and verbal matters appropriately

Arrange essential mail in order of priority for action and process responses

Handle all enquiries within one’s capacity

Data Management & General Office Administration

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration or any related field.

A valid Driver’s License

Computer literacy is mandatory

Excellent written and oral communication skills;

Excellent word processing and IT skills;

Ability to work under pressure and to meet tight deadlines;

Excellent organizational and time management skills;

Excellent interpersonal skills;

Organizational and time management skills.

Demonstrated initiative.

Ability to set priorities and work effectively with minimum supervision

Honesty and reliability.

Attention to detail.

An understanding of confidentiality issues and the use of discretion.

How to apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Cover Letter and CV quoting the job title on the email subject (Assistant Admin) to careers@colnet.co.ke by COB 3rd June 2021.

Indicate the salary expectation in the mail.

Kindly note only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.