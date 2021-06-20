Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Procurement and Administration Officer

Location: Nairobi

Salary: Kshs.99,221 per month

Job Description

The holder of the position shall be responsible for supporting in the development and implementation of Procurement and Administrative policies and strategies, to co-ordinate procurement/administration practices and to maximize savings and benefits available to AAIK and to ensure all AAIK assets and facilities are well secured and operating and managed efficiently.

Qualifications

Have a Bachelor’s degree in Purchasing and Supplies Management, Business administration or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Have three (3) years minimum working experience in equivalent capacity and in a large NGO.

Knowledge of Assets and facilities management.

Proficient knowledge on Logistics skills and import & export is an added advantage.

Strong sense of initiation, responsibility, ownership and excellent attention to detail to get things done well and fast.

How to apply

Click here to apply