Job Type : Fixed Term Employment
Position Overview
- The position is responsible for providing support and coordination to all the sales teams in all regions and working collaboratively with the bid team to ensure timely delivery and quality submission of bids. Success this role requires the role holder to have a strong understanding of the sales processes and procedures.
Required Education & Experience
- Bachelor’s degree/Diploma in sales and marketing or Business Administration.
- 5 Years working experience preferably in FMCG Industry / e-Commerce as sales Administrator.
- Experience working in customer-based roles, proven sales track record and contribution to business growth.
- Aptitude in delivering attractive presentation.
- Overall knowledge of standard sales process and sales cycle.
- Proven experience in initiating sales meeting.
- Experience in cold calling and engaging potential customers.
- Ability to interpret and echo the stages of a sales pipeline.
- Understanding of sales terminologies such as acquisition, prospecting, lead generation, etc.
- Compliance with customer service standards and proper customer relationship management.
- Thorough understanding of the industry and negotiating techniques.
- Able to utilize different Sales automation tools such as CRM.
- Agile and resilient and shows interest in continuous personal development.
Required Skills :
- Strong written and verbal communication skills.
- Report writing skills.
- People Management skill.
- Quality work output, Contributes to team success.
- Seeks continuous learning.
- Fluency in English (spoken/written).
- Proven willingness to develop others potential within their teams.
- Detail oriented.
- High Emotional Intelligence and enthusiasm needed to motivate a team to performance.
- Work experience in fast-growth environment.
Roles &responsibilities
1. Sales Team Support and Coordination
- Generate leads through various sources.
- Support and Coordinate with field sales teams throughout the sales cycle to ensure seamless communication.
- Scheduling all review meetings that happen within the year and managing the output.
- Scheduling kick off calls for opportunities driven by the bid management team and ensuring execution of key action points until the bid is successfully submitted.
- Support in the induction of new employees and does sales orientation.
2. Sales Process management and Administration
- Ensure compliance of the Sales Admin process by all stakeholders.
- Keep track on all the opportunities attended to in the organization, the ones submitted, dropped or had late submission.
- Manage the sales handover process in which all required documents are collected, verified and handed over to the Project Services team after contract signing.
3. Reporting
- Weekly and monthly reports to the sales team on their CRM Activities.
- Updating the management on the team performance as pertains to open opportunities.
- Updating the Sales teams on their performance on won opportunities on a monthly basis.
How To Apply
Contact Info
- Email:careers@kwikbasket.com
