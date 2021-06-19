Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Department Hospital Administration

Entity AKU Hospital, Nairobi

Location Nairobi, Kenya

Introduction

Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi (AKUH, N) is a private not-for-profit teaching hospital that provides tertiary and secondary level healthcare services. It is one of the hospitals in East Africa accredited by the Joint Commission International from USA. The University Hospital has been providing high quality care for the people of East Africa and beyond for over 60 years.

Job Summary

Reporting to the CEO, the Executive Assistant will provide executive support to the CEO, visiting executive team members, visiting dignitaries; in planning, organizing and managing the affairs of the CEO’s office and its critical strategic and operational functions. Other duties include managing all correspondence including drafting responses to clients, government agencies, and other important communications; project managing SLT/SMT meetings and outcomes, while maintaining complete confidentiality on all matters pertaining to the hospital and university.

Responsibilities

Preparing agenda for meetings chaired by the CEO and the minutes of senior leadership/management meetings.

Weekly scheduling and following up on agenda items due for circulation and tracking progress against action items (project managing SLT/SMT meetings and outcomes).

Where meetings are held by remote connection, arranging for the most suitable form, in time testing and set-up, ensuring the appropriate IT team is on site for support through the meetings.

Coordinating all meeting activities of the CEO office with close interaction with the senior team.

Preparing documents ahead for review and approval for the CEO’s various presentations and meetings,

Calls management, reviewing correspondence, prioritizing for CEO’s attention and responding to emails/letters.

Research and follow up on incoming issues and concerns addressed to the CEO, including those of a sensitive or confidential nature; determining appropriate course of action, referral or response.

Drafting, preparing, editing and disseminating communications from the CEO’s office.

On behalf of, and as directed by the CEO, following up on communication between AKUH and government ministries & agencies, AKDN entities and partner organizations on various issues ranging from high profile facility visits, events, workshops, conferences, etc.

Custodian and overall management of the AKUH public contact; ensuring the mailbox is continuously checked, directing emails to relevant personnel for immediate action, and follow-up to ensure responses to clients are timely and satisfactory and reported issues are closed.

Receiving and acknowledging letters/verbal communications from clients.

Preparing and drafting recommendation letters to staff.

Providing drafting and editorial support to the client relations team for complaint letters.

Thorough review of drafts against investigation reports to ensure all concerns raised have been investigated and reported.

Rewriting and preparing the complaint letters for approval and signature by the CEO and dispatching to clients including repeating the process if further queries are raised by clients until all issues are closed.

Booking tickets, in line with the procurement policy, and ensuring the most suitable flights with regard to layover time, routing, flexibility, fare rules and cost are booked.

Timely processing of travel as well as multiple/single entry visas for the team in and out of the country.

Protocol arrangements, sourcing appropriate accommodation – in relation to event venues, host offices/facilities locations, airports, etc.

Arranging and coordinating airport transfers and ground transport locally and in the countries visited while regularly tracking and staying abreast of latest immigration and visa rules, travel advisories, flight schedules/terminal changes, etc. and advising the CEO/Executives accordingly. When necessary, taking action to change, reroute or cancel tickets and ensuring cancelled tickets are refunded or reused as per fare rules.

Overall administration and coordination of the affairs of the CEO’s office including the customer service function as well as supervision of support staff.

Facilitating and responsible for administrative aspects of planned workshops, conferences and retreats headed by the CEO.

Ensuring the visiting executive team members are provided with appropriate working space and superior administrative support through their stay.

On a regular basis facilitating and ensuring access to AKUH services by VIPs affiliated to AKU/AKUH and AKDN in general, keeping track of the treatment process and follow-up on payments post care/discharge.

Ensuring dignitaries in the hospital are followed up and billing done in a diplomatic manner in liaison with AKDN.

Managing various requests for hospital tours with Public Relations department with appropriate follow-up.

Ensuring that all machinery and audio-visual equipment in the office and boardroom are functional, requesting and following up with relevant departments for repair and or/replacement.

Keeping track of the inventory and recording for future reference, any movements, replacements, write-offs.

Liaising with relevant departments as required to accomplish tasks against set targets and deadlines.

Any other duties as assigned.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Business/Office Administration, Management, Communication or equivalent.

Computer literacy is mandatory with experience of applicable software programs.

Minimum of 5 (five) years’ work experience in a senior secretarial role.

Remarkable organizational and management ability.

Demonstrated initiative, ability to set priorities and work effectively with minimum or no supervision.

Act as a role model for other secretaries in the institution, promote personal and professional development.

Ability to work under pressure and flexible/long hours if and when required.

Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills.

Positive attitude towards work and other members of the team.

Unquestionable integrity and ability to maintain confidentiality.

Professional attitude and strong work ethic with attention to timeliness

Primary Location: Kenya-Nairobi

Organization: Aga Khan University Hospital Kenya

Employee Status: Regular

Job Type: Standard

Job Posting: 10/06/2021, 10:46:52 AM

Closing Date: 17/06/2021, 9:59:00 PM

How To Apply

