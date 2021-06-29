Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Duties and Responsibilities

Supporting department supervisors in hiring of casuals and sending out correspondence to new/prospective hires.

Assist in the recruitment process.

Supporting the onboarding and orientation of new team members.

Supporting in disciplinary processes and coordinating with the respective managers in sending out correspondence related to disciplinary actions.

Perform background checks on all new staff by checking references with professional referees to ensure a fair and objective recruitment process and a true picture of prospective employees is presented to management.

Keeping abreast of developments in various areas of human resources.

Maintain the personnel filing system for all staff in Kenya and ensure that all files have necessary information to comply with audit requirements.

Supporting in off boarding of team members leaving the company and ensuring that all company assets are well accounted for.

Managing the attendance data and leave application process to ensure that every team member’s leave days are updated in the system.

Respond to all HR queries, follow up on information related to contracts, recruitment, security and safety of staff.

Providing general support and coordination of office activities.

Monitoring cleaning and building maintenance.

Monitoring and payment of utility bills.

Resolve administrative problems by coordinating preparation of reports, analyzing data, and identifying solutions.

Maintains supplies inventory by checking stock to determine inventory level; anticipating needed supplies; placing and expediting orders for supplies; verifying receipt of supplies.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Overseeing the loading process to ensure correct loading.

Managing the logistics team in liaison with the dispatch team.

Fueling and ensuring timely vehicle repairs.

Any other duty that may be assigned to you.





Qualifications

At least a diploma or a certificate in HR or a business related course.

At least 2 years working in a similar field managing logistics.

Good communication skills both written and spoken.

Strong work ethics and integrity.

A team player who takes initiatives.





How to apply:

Suitable candidates to send CV and cover letter to Jobs@elexproducts.com by COB 30th June 2021.

Elex Products Limited is an equal opportunity Employer and does not discriminate the applicants on any basis.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.