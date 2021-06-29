Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ADMINISTRATION ACCOUNTANT

To serve as personal assistant to the General Manager.

Qualifications

KCSE grade B, with English language and maths minimum grade C.

CPA 1

Experience: three years

Able to work with minimum supervision.

Advantage if conversant with statutory filings; KRA, E-Citizen, NHIF, NSSF, etc

How to Apply

Send applications to; hr@pdl.co.ke