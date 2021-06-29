Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
ADMINISTRATION ACCOUNTANT
To serve as personal assistant to the General Manager.
Qualifications
- KCSE grade B, with English language and maths minimum grade C.
- CPA 1
- Experience: three years
- Able to work with minimum supervision.
- Advantage if conversant with statutory filings; KRA, E-Citizen, NHIF, NSSF, etc
How to Apply
Send applications to; hr@pdl.co.ke
