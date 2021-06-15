Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



PROCUREMENT AND ADMINISTRATION OFFICER

Main purpose

The holder of the position shall be responsible for supporting in the development and implementation of Procurement and Administrative policies and strategies, to co-ordinate procurement/administration practices and to maximize savings and benefits available to AAIK and to ensure all AAIK assets and facilities are well secured and operating and managed efficiently.

Qualifications

Have a Bachelor’s degree in Purchasing and Supplies Management, Business administration or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Have three (3) years minimum working experience in equivalent capacity and in a large NGO.

Knowledge of Assets and facilities management.

Proficient knowledge on Logistics skills and import & export is an added advantage.

Strong sense of initiation, responsibility, ownership and excellent attention to detail to get things done well and fast.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here