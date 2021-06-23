Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job title: Admin Assistant – Moving Company

Reports to: Operations Manager

Client: Medium sized international moving company

Location: Nairobi

Net Salary: Kshs. 40,000

Job Purpose:

You are required to have had some clerical or administrative assistant experience as well as strong computer skills (include Microsoft Office), and the ability to learn new complicated concepts & systems. You should have an eagerness to learn and an interest in operations and logistics.

Our client is a moving company with operations in over 10 countries in Africa. They seek to hire an organized individual to support their administrative function in the company.

Admin Assistant Job Duties and Responsibilities

Answer telephone and direct calls as appropriate.

Receive and respond to email messages.

Schedule meetings.

Managing incoming and outgoing paperwork for commercial and residential moves.

Assisting with paperwork relating to all storage and warehousing activities.

Leading the organization of incoming completed jobs to be billed by accounts.

Inputting all necessary paperwork in an accurate and timely fashion.

Being a point of contact for a range of staff and external stakeholders.

Writing and issuing emails to teams and departments on behalf of teams or senior staff.

Acting as liaison between warehouse, operations and Directors Office.

Admin Assistant Job Requirements:

Diploma/Bachelor in Business Administration.

Proficiency in MS Office, with exceptional knowledge of Excel and PowerPoint.

Working knowledge of Google Docs .

Must have very strong communication skills.

Self-driven and takes initiative.

Quick learner with a great personality.

MUST be able to work in a high-pressured environment.

How to Apply

Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Saturday 26th June 2021.

The subject of the email should be Admin Assistant – Moving Company.