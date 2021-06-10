Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Kenya’s economy is currently on its deathbed despite the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani reading a historic budget of Sh 3.6 trillion.

For the last five years, Kenya’s economy has been one of the worst-performing economies in the world due to huge wage bills and rising domestic and foreign debt.

Speaking about the economy on Thursday, Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, said that what has contributed to huge debt is Members of Parliament who have been requesting bigger projects and yet there is no enough cash to fund those projects hence resulting in borrowing.

Duale also defended President Uhuru Kenyatta saying he is not to blame for huge debt or massive borrowing.

The former Majority leader also advised the government not to borrow from those countries that lend on high interests alleging that is what is failing this country big.

“There is nothing to expect from this budget, the debt level is Ksh. 10 Trillion, this budget is not adding up.

“We must be concerned about putting Kenya in a debt crisis. Members of Parliament are failing Kenyans,”

“Let’s restructure our debt management, let’s restructure our economic fallout, let us vaccinate Kenyans,” Duale said.

