Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, has urged Jubilee Party leader, Uhuru Kenyatta, to pay a debt he owed to the late TipTip party leader, Kalembe Ndile.

According to Duale, who is a former Majority Leader in Parliament, Jubilee Party owed Kalembe Sh 6 million.

Duale stated the ruling party had sealed a deal with the TipTip party. TipTip was contracted to drum up support for Jubilee in Ukambani during the 2017 campaigns.

Duale disclosed that the fallen politician used to confide in him how the Uhuru Kenyatta-led party sat on the millions agreed upon TipTip folding to back Jubilee.

“He used to meet us at functions and his complaints were of Jubilee sitting on his six million,” said Duale in parliament.

Before his demise, Ndile had cried foul, accusing Jubilee of tricking him into entering a deal that would turn out to be a foul play.

The deceased politician, who had also served as a legislator representing Kibwezi, said the politicians with whom he joined Jubilee were awarded nomination slots in parliament.

Others were supported to vie for elective positions, but on his part, he was promised money which is yet to be released.

The Kenyan DAILY POST