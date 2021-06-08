Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – Acting Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu Mwenda now risks going to prison for a very long time for renaming Dik Dik Road in Kileleshwa after veteran COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli.

This follows the National Addressing Bill 2021 that seeks to streamline the naming of streets.

The naming of streets by business entities and individuals will solely be a responsibility of the National Government if parliament passes the new bill.

The Bill has also proposed the formation of the National Addressing Council, which will recommend addressing.

According to sources, the Cabinet secretary in charge of the ICT will co-chair the council and the Council of Governors chairperson.

Apart from the council, another creation of the bill will be the Office of the Registrar of Addresses and a Registrar appointed by the ICT Cabinet secretary.

“All addresses shall be allocated in the manner prescribed by the Office of the Registrar pursuant to this Act,” reads the bill.

The national government-sponsored bill also proposes a fine of KSh500,000 for business entities or a jail term of 10 years for its official who names a street without the state approval.

At the same time, individuals will be slapped with a fine of KSh100,000 or five years in jail for a similar offence.

In 2017, Kenya released a draft of standards for naming and numbering streets and properties after living persons and abolished changes to existing street names.

