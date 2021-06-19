Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ABOUT MASTERCARD FOUNDATION

Mastercard Foundation seeks a world where everyone has the opportunity to learn and prosper. Through its Young Africa Works strategy and Canadian EleV program, the Foundation works with partners to ensure that millions of young people, especially young women, access quality education, financial services, and dignified work. Mastercard Foundation was established in 2006 through the generosity of Mastercard when it became a public company. The Foundation is independent with its own Board of Directors and CEO.

THE WORK AT THE FOUNDATION

We have entered a very exciting time at the Foundation as we scale up our operations across Africa to realize our Young Africa Works strategy. Our role at the Mastercard Foundation is to be a catalyst. Our Young Africa Works strategy focuses on working with others to spur systemic change so young people have the opportunity to find work that is dignified and fulfilling.

The Foundation has opened offices in Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana, Senegal, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Uganda, building a broader leadership presence in Africa to develop specific strategies that support youth employment. Within a country, we work with governments, the private sector, educators and other funders to improve the quality of education and vocational training, prepare young people for the work force, expand access to financial services for entrepreneurs and small businesses, and connect job seekers to dignified and fulfilling work.

We are ambitious and driven. Our values transcend and rise above everything else as our guide. We encourage you to bring your bold ideas, curiosity, and expertise to your work. We laugh at ourselves and with each other. We are a team. Our journey together makes our impact even more meaningful.

If you are an experienced Accounts Payable professional ready to increase your impact, read on!

THE OPPORTUNITY

Reporting to the Accounts Payable Lead and a valued member of the Shared Services Team, the Accounts Payable Accountant (2) reviews and processes multi-currency payments including electronic fund transfers (EFT), automated clearing house (ACH) and wire transfers in a timely manner ensuring accuracy of information and compliance with internal controls, policies and procedures. Ideal candidate can meet deadlines while providing a high level of customer service to internal and external stakeholders.

The successful candidate will be based in any of our country offices in Africa (Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Uganda, Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal).

WAYS YOU CAN CONTRIBUTE

Review and process payments globally, including EFT, ACH and wire transfers for payment of invoices, program disbursements, expense reports and payroll funding ensuring accuracy of amounts, bank account information, and vendor details.

Process transfers to replenish global bank accounts ensuring cash requirements are met.

Lead the review and follow-up of problematic items, coordinate actions taken to eliminate issues, or escalate as needed.

Support internal and external stakeholders with inquiries related to processing of bank transfers and payments.

Contribute to the development and continuous improvement of processes and procedures.

WHO YOU ARE

A diploma and/or degree in Accounting, Business or in a related field is required. Relevant accounting certification/designation or in progress is highly desirable.

You have minimum 3 – 5 years of accounts payable and payments experience working in a Canadian charity or foundation and/or global multi-currency environment.

You have solid understanding of internal controls, accounting, and auditing principles.

Strong analytical and critical thinking skills.

Excellent customer service skills.

You are an active participant in an environment of fast-paced growth, continuous improvement, and teamwork.

Keen attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, specifically Outlook, Word, Excel (intermediate/advanced), SharePoint.

Knowledge of Great Plains and SAP Concur considered an asset.

Proficiency in English is required. Ability to speak French and/or any local language(s) is an asset.

Flexible, adaptable, and able to execute a range of job duties and changing priorities.

Possess excellent verbal, written, and presentation skills with the ability to articulate information to a variety of constituents across all teams.

Possess professional maturity, sensitivity with different cultures, and impeccable integrity.

You have a commitment to Mastercard Foundation’s values and vision

How To Apply

Deadline for Applications is June 23, 2021.

Click here to apply

Mastercard Foundation (the “Foundation”) values and respects your privacy. By submitting an application for this opportunity, you hereby agree to the Foundation’s collection, use and disclosure of your personal information in accordance with its Privacy Policy (available at https://mastercardfdn.org/privacy/). Please note that the Foundation may share your personal information with third party agencies that support the Foundation’s recruitment activities, and such third-party agencies may contact you directly regarding this opportunity. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Foundation’s Privacy Officer at the address indicated in its Privacy Policy.

The Mastercard Foundation values the unique skills and experiences each individual brings to the organization and we are committed to creating and maintaining an inclusive and accessible environment for everyone.

Completion of satisfactory business references and background checks are essential conditions of employment.

For more information and to sign up for the Foundation’s newsletter, please visit http://www.mastercardfdn.org/

