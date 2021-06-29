Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Nairobi
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Budgeting, cash management and disbursements.
- Bank and cash book reconciliation.
- Maintaining proper financial records for auditing.
- Reconciliation of all bank and cash book financial discrepancies.
- Making payments to all suppliers on due time.
- Preparing and Filing Statutory Return; PAYE, NSSF, NHIF
- Preparing requisitions for suppliers’ payments.
- Preparing management accounts and bank reconciliations.
- Preparing compliance documents
- Overseeing keeping office inventory and supplies records
- Any other duties assigned to you by your supervisor from time to time.
SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
- Minimum of 3 years work experience a plus
- Financial Accounting education background.
- Good interpersonal communication skills, relationship building and organizational skills
- Demonstrated ability to work constructively in a team
- Ability to interact clearly and effectively with team members
- Ability to work under pressure
How To Apply
If qualified, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating “Accounts and Operation Assistant” on the subject line by 2nd July 2021.
