Nairobi

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Budgeting, cash management and disbursements.
  • Bank and cash book reconciliation.
  • Maintaining proper financial records for auditing.
  • Reconciliation of all bank and cash book financial discrepancies.
  • Making payments to all suppliers on due time.
  • Preparing and Filing Statutory Return; PAYE, NSSF, NHIF
  • Preparing requisitions for suppliers’ payments.
  • Preparing management accounts and bank reconciliations.
  • Preparing compliance documents
  • Overseeing keeping office inventory and supplies records
  • Any other duties assigned to you by your supervisor from time to time.

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Minimum of 3 years work experience a plus
  • Financial Accounting education background.
  • Good interpersonal communication skills, relationship building and organizational skills
  • Demonstrated ability to work constructively in a team
  • Ability to interact clearly and effectively with team members
  • Ability to work under pressure

How To Apply

If qualified, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating “Accounts and Operation Assistant” on the subject line by 2nd July 2021.

