Nairobi

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Budgeting, cash management and disbursements.

Bank and cash book reconciliation.

Maintaining proper financial records for auditing.

Reconciliation of all bank and cash book financial discrepancies.

Making payments to all suppliers on due time.

Preparing and Filing Statutory Return; PAYE, NSSF, NHIF

Preparing requisitions for suppliers’ payments.

Preparing management accounts and bank reconciliations.

Preparing compliance documents

Overseeing keeping office inventory and supplies records

Any other duties assigned to you by your supervisor from time to time.

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 3 years work experience a plus

Financial Accounting education background.

Good interpersonal communication skills, relationship building and organizational skills

Demonstrated ability to work constructively in a team

Ability to interact clearly and effectively with team members

Ability to work under pressure

How To Apply

If qualified, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com clearly indicating “Accounts and Operation Assistant” on the subject line by 2nd July 2021.