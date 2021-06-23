Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation (NACOSTI) is a body Corporate established by the Science, Technology and Innovation Act, 2013. The mandate of NACOSTI is to regulate, assure quality and advice the Government on matters of science, technology and innovation.

To achieve this mandate the Commission seeks to fill the following vacant positions;

ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT (GRADE ST 8) – 1 POSITION – REF: AA/4/2/2021

GROSS SALARY – KSH 81,158 – 93,543

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Senior Accounts Officer, the Accounts Officer will undertake the following duties and responsibilities:

Prepare payment vouchers and submit for approval in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations;

Maintain registers of documents received by and dispatched from the department;

Issue receipts for monies received; and

File payments and receipt vouchers and ensure safety of accounts

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

Certified Public Accountants (CPA)Part II or its equivalent; and

Fulfilled the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Demonstrated the following key competencies and skills

Proficiency in IT; and

Ethical and integrity.

How to Apply

Candidates MUST fill the Application for Employment Form which can be downloaded from the following link: Job Application Form – June 2021 and Summary of the Application Form which can be downloaded from the following link: Summary of your Application Form – June 2021.

Candidates MUST submit manual (hard copy) AND electronic (online) applications.

submit manual electronic (online) applications. All applications should be submitted together with a cover letter, duly filled Application for Employment Form, duly filled summary table in Ms Word downloadable from the website, detailed curriculum vitae, a copy of ID/Passport, copies of academic certificates, testimonials and any other relevant supporting documents.

Manual applications should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly indicating the reference number and should be delivered to:

The Director General

National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation

NACOSTI Headquarters Building, Kabete off Waiyaki Way

P.O BOX 30623-00100 Nairobi, KENYA

Online applications should be submitted via email to: recruitment@nacosti.go.ke

Applications should be received not later than 5:00 pm on Tuesday, 29th June 2021.

NACOSTI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITTED TO DIVERSITY, PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, and any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualifications.