Supply Chain Finance can only work in a holistic environment where Buyers, Suppliers and Banks receive the support that they require to run their operations smoothly. At eBiashara we let our clients focus on what they do best, and we do the rest. Our SCF service proposition is built on three pillars: Solutions: We manage a world-class technology platform; Operations: We assist with training, on-boarding and marketing services; Support: We provide helpdesk assistance. Whether you are a small business or large corporation, eBiashara helps you optimize your working capital and keep your cash flow sufficient. If you are a bank, we help you to create business solutions that are entirely client-centered.

eBiashara Africa has an immediate vacancy for a full-time HR and Accounts Assistant to join the team. The Ideal candidate must have demonstrable skills and experience in the HR and Accounts field.

Duties and Responsibilities

HR Assistant

Prepare letters and documentation related to HR and Administration activities

Assist with the recruitment process by identifying candidates, performing reference checks and issuing employment contracts

Perform Orientation of new staff members and completing termination paperwork and assisting with exit interviews.

Support all internal and external HR related inquiries or requests.

Manage leave records and capture the appropriate date

Preparation and submission of Tenders.

Handle all Administrative matters of the Company.

Accounts Assistant

Prepare and Manage monthly payroll and statutory reports and payments.

Maintain, manage and record day-to-day transactions.

Prepare and submission of with-holding tax and with-holding VAT to KRA before deadlines, Preparation of with-holding VAT certificates.

Prepare, maintain and manage general ledger accounting.

Inspect, verify and reconcile accounts receivable records and its balances.

Assist in preparation of annual accounts and annual budget.

Manage office expenditure within the expenditure budgetary limits.

Maintain, manage and update records of all inventories.

Perform reconciliation of banking transactions.

Prepare various financial statements and records periodically.

Perform and provide analysis support for key departments in managing budgets.

Carry out any other relevant duty as assigned by immediate supervisor

Qualifications

Diploma in Commerce/Accounting/business administration

Minimum CPA Section II and experience in Human Resource Management.

Must be conversant with QuickBooks Intuit.

At least 1-2 years relevant work experience.

Knowledge of principles and standard practices of accounting.

Experience in budget preparation and control process

How to Apply

Interested Candidates are invited to send their applications and detailed CV indicating the current and expected salary to careers@ebiashara.com on or before 7th June 2021 . Please note that applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.