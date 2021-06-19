Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Senior Finance Officer – Accounting & Treasury

Location: Nairobi

Job description

The Senior Finance Officer has overall responsibility for supporting the finance functions for the IRC Nairobi Office. The Senior Finance Officer responsibilities include internal control, accounting data base management, reconciliation and verification of payment, staff training, and management and treasury and cash management functions.

Responsibilities

Cash/Bank – Management

Support in processing of bank and cash transactions.

Review payment vouchers to ensure completeness and accuracy of documentation.

Perform weekly cash count and ensure that documentary evidence is duly approved.

Review multi-currency cashbooks as well as cash and bank reconciliation monthly.

Facilitate the field office on cash needs and related issues.

Internal Control

Ensures that all policies and procedures are following IRC and funding source policies, procedures, and requirements.

As required establishes finance and supporting function policies, systems, and procedures, and directs or performs their development, documentation, and implementation.

Manages the finance staff activities and schedules to meet the financial reporting requirements and deadlines as per IRC and donors’ policies.

Closely monitors all financial activities and keeps the Finance Manger advised on all situations which have the potential for a negative impact on internal controls or financial performance.

Maintains current knowledge of local government requirements related to financial matters and ensures compliance with tax regulations and other legal requirements.

Payment Processing and Payroll.

Review payments to the set limit ensuring completeness and adherence to procurement procedures and minimum documentation.

Supervisor to ensure payments are properly recorded on the tracking sheet.

Ensure timely processing of payments to vendors and beneficiaries.

Represent finance during tender committees.

Support field offices with Incentive payroll review and approval

Review national payroll to ensure accuracy of the data and tax compliance.

Treasury and Cash Flow Management

Coordinate bank related instructions including user additions and deletion as well as Supervises all bank account activities including negotiation of fees, interest, and currency exchange rates.

In compliance with IRC policy establishes country policies regarding cash holding limits, cash movements and foreign currency holdings.

Oversees the timely preparation, review and approval of all monthly bank account and cash reconciliations.

Supervises the preparation of Cash Transfer Requests to New York and ensures that appropriate balances are maintained to facilitate grant implementation.

Ensures the development and implementation of a plan to minimize the country’s foreign exchange exposure to currency gains and losses.

Supervises the collection of contractual and other receivables.

Document Management

Review internal system of record retention to ensure compliance with IRC policy and the local laws.

Ensure maintenance of uniform standards for documentation, including forms, support documents etc.

Ensure sufficient procedures for retention of documents, proper and systematic filing for ease of access.

Control access to financial records to authorized staff only.

Month End Close-out

Coordinate the monthly close-out process.

Review monthly field financial report against the original documentation before posting the same on SUN system.

Review adjustment Journals to ensure accurateness before posting on SUN.

Review monthly balance sheet reconciliation and follow-up on the outstanding items.

Staff Training

Assist the Finance Manager in developing and conducting regular training sessions on accounting procedures, procurement procedures and donor regulations.

Key Result Areas

Strengthen and maintain the integrity of finance systems, ensuring smooth financial operations for supporting program work, updating and generating timely financial information to the management, donors, partners and other organizational levels.

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Business Administration, Commerce or Finance with a recognized professional certificate in accounting such as CPA, or ACCA.

Not less than 2 years’ Experience within Finance Department of an international organization. Experience in the humanitarian sector will be an added advantage

Extensive experience in working with computerized accounting systems, standard spreadsheet and database programs is an asset.

Required Experience & Competencies:

Good written and verbal skills in the English language.

Must be able to function effectively in a complex work environment and to set appropriate priorities and deal effectively with numerous simultaneous requirements

Ability to carry out responsibilities independently with minimal technical support from within the program organization.

Must be a patient and good communicator who can function in an organizational environment involving a diversity of cultures, languages, and personal interests and agendas.

Good at role of facilitator and team player in solving problems.

Committed to staff training and development

How to apply

click here to apply