Chief Accountant (Product Accounting – Stock Control) – Grade KPC 4

Responsibilities

Facilitate preparation of accurate and timely monthly and periodic reports on KPC product movements and revenue in line with IAS and oil industry requirements suitable for management decision

Co-ordinate and ensure proper management of the Collateral Financing

Ensure accurate processing of Adjusted Stock Entitlement (ASE)

Ensure marine receipts booked in the system at KPRL and

Liaise and development of profitable business relations with KPC’s customers (Shippers and

other stakeholders) for smooth day to day product accounting functions.

Improvement of controls by evaluating, redesigning, developing, documenting and implementing of stock control procedures, processes and instruction manual in compliance with the company policy, changing tax regimes and regulations in the Oil

Liaise with other sections to facilitate team building and synergize the operations and or

company’s performance.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Finance or Commerce (Accounting option) or its recognized equivalent qualifications

CPA (K) or its recognized equivalent qualification

A minimum of eight (8) years relevant work experience three (3) of which must have been at Senior Management

Member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) or any other recognized professional

Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks

Proficiency in computer

Demonstrated competence in work performance; and

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Key Skills and Competencies

In-depth knowledge of financial management, credit evaluation techniques, loss control methods, due diligence processes and taxation

Considerable knowledge of principles, methods and practices of governmental accounting and budgeting

Excellent leadership, communication and interpersonal

Ability to develop and prepare relevant reports for management

Ability to resolve problems in a timely manner, gather and analyze information skillfully

Ability to maintain professional status, high integrity and keep abreast of evolving trends in accounting and finance through continuing professional development

Proficiency in financial and statistical packages

Ability to deliver Kenya Pipeline Company’s articulated vision for

change, create a sense of urgency around change and motivates staff to join change efforts

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to visit the KPC website www.kpc.co.ke under the Career Opportunities section where the Job Descriptions and Specifications as well as the User Manual containing instructions on how to apply for the positions have been posted. All applications should be received not later than Tuesday, 6th July 2021.

Candidates interested in the positions are expected to fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six

of the Constitution of Kenya. They must upload copies of the following;

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal investigations

Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Clearance from the Ethics & Anti-corruption Authority (EACC)

Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Kenya Pipeline Company is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and

gender equality. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Any form of canvassing will

lead to automatic disqualification