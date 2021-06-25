Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Position:

KCB Foundation directs the delivery of corporate citizenship responsibilities on behalf of the KCB Group. Over the past 7 years, the KCB Foundation has supported grassroots communities in Kenya to prioritize education, grow small enterprises, improve health status, protect the environment and access humanitarian aid. Financial support for these programmes is provided primarily by KCB which commits 1% of its pre-tax profits to support community development. In order to guarantee optimum impact for communities involved in its programmes, the KCB Foundation forges strategic partnerships, deploys appropriate expertise and tracks results on a continuous basis.

Reporting to the Manager Finance & Administration, the job holder is responsible for programme and grant accounting management. He/She shall be accountable for provision of high-quality financial reports to both management and donors for decision making and accountability, as well as general financial processing such as reconciliations, asset management, audit liaison, payroll and payments processing and fund disbursement.

Key Responsibilities

Prepare and manage annual Programme operational budgets by determining funds available for the programme, determining activities scheduled for the year and their cost and translating these to an operational budget for KCBF.

Participate in and review new proposal development, ensuring proposals are done as per donor and KCBF Financial requirements.

Provide financial oversight and financial guidance to Programme Managers and programme finance staff for efficient running of the programme.

Review all stores purchase requisitions to ensure financial and procurement policies are followed before Local Purchase Orders (LPOs) are raised.

Undertake Financial Assessment, Support and Management of Sub-grantees/ Implementing partners in line with donor policies.

Provide financial knowledge and expertise to programme teams to support decision-making, including holding regular review meetings with Programme Managers to discuss and resolve various financial and accounting issues and queries.

Review programme financial performance, working with the Programme leadership to identify risk areas and develop mitigations.

Review Procurement documentation for goods and services, ensuring that they have been properly coded, authorized and are in line with donor requirements.

Regularly monitor cash balances per project to ensure projects are adequately funded.

Review donor financial statements and reports and follow up with Programme managers on call down requests as specified in the respective grant agreements and other internal financial reports.

Review monthly income and expense statements to ensure expenditure is in line with donor budgets.

Lead the preparation of quality donor reports, finance policies and procedures and interpretation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Support in new system developments and Improvements in the existing systems.

Conduct capacity building for staff on use of financial systems and compliance to donor rules and regulations as well as KCBF policies.

Oversee project audits as scheduled and in external and project audits by providing auditors with accounting documents as requested and providing explanations for audit queries.

Implement and review audit findings to ensure previous findings do not recur and communicate audit findings to non-financial staff to mitigate risk.

Qualifications

To be considered for the role, the successful applicant should have the following:

Be a holder of a bachelor’s degree preferably in Finance, Accounting, Commerce or related field from a recognized institution.

Professional qualifications such as CPA(K)/ ACCA(UK) or equivalent is required.

Membership to a relevant professional body is required.

Have relevant work experience of 5 years and above in a similar role with experience managing donor funded projects.

At least 3 years in budgeting & procurement.

Extensive knowledge and expertise in monitoring & evaluation.

Excellent people management and relationship management skills.

How to Apply

To be considered your application must be received by Monday, 28th June 2021.

Qualified candidates with disability are encouraged to apply.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.