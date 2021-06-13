Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Summary

Ensuring Timely payments for goods and services and improved customer engagement and relationship as per contractual terms. Day to day management of the business areas as well as run the Finance office activities in a timely and efficient manner. In addition , efficient and effective operation of the fixed assets while ensuring that overall company financial records and reporting needs are met.

Responsibilities

To be responsible for the management and co-ordination of the Financial Accounting activities and to ensure that these functions are carried out effectively, in harmony, and in accordance with the Company’s operational Standards and Quality;

Ensure Contractors/Suppliers costs are captured accurately, Payments and reconciliations are made within the stipulated contractual terms;

Check and verify the expenditure and payments for accuracy, completeness, authenticity, and adequacy of supporting documents

Be Involved in responding to Audit queries both internal and external

To be responsible for the Efficient and effective Accounting for the Company’s Fixed Assets;

Works closely with the internal and external stakeholders, explaining procedures and answering questions related to finance issues ;

Prepares monthly management and annual reports in a timely manner as may be required by the management and as per the statutory requirements;

Ensures that internal controls are in place and are always adhered to;

Participate in preparation and/or review tender documents;

Prepare tender evaluation checklists and participate in such evaluations;

Ensure that the Quality Management System (QMS) and Environmental Management System (EMS) are established, implemented, and maintained in the section in the station in accordance with standards. In so doing, monitor the systems’ performance, introduce changes, and propose system improvement and modifications;

Responsible for the preparation and implementation of the budget of the section and monitor expenditure in the section.

Qualifications

At least a university degree in accounting, finance, business administration, banking or other relevant disciplines

Masters in a management related course will be an added advantage

CPA-K or ACCA (UK) or equivalent.

Member of ICPAK or equivalent

MS office proficiency and Working knowledge of ERP system like SAP, Oracle etc. is essential.

Knowledge of International Financial and reporting standards

At least 5 years of experience as an Accountant in a similar corporate

