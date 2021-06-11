Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Principal Program Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Job description

The Principal Program Accountant will be responsible for providing primary accounting function for all program monitoring administration, compliance, grant accounting, and financial reports of awarded Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program grant through its final closing.

Responsibilities

Perform grant-related post-award functions, including budget and expense analysis, periodic invoicing, financial reporting, labor distribution changes, reconciliations, re-budgeting and grant closeout functions required by Grants and Contracts Administration.

Prepare accurate and timely financial reports to MasterCard Foundation Scholars Program as required.

Prepare accurate and timely financial reports on grants for internal management purposes.

Work with USIU-Africa account payables team to facilitate vendor payments, travel, visas, passports etc for Program team and Scholars, payment and accounting for stipends for Scholars

Work with the Chief accountant on cash flow forecasts for programs.

Review invoices and provide account codes, when appropriate, for proper project accounting.

Produce budget and expense analysis report.

Prepare and distribute periodic invoices for project reimbursement.

Follow up accounting for Imprest Funds disbursed within stipulated timelines.

Work with Program Director and Program staff in the development of forecasts, budgets and budget revisions for programs.

Investigate projects variances and submit variance reports to Project Managers.

Communicate monthly financial results with appropriate program staff, informing them of financial position of the project.

Coordinate with the Chief accountant to process journal entries to various projects if needed.

Ensure compliance of grants with policies/procedures and donor rules/regulations.

Perform ad-hoc financial analysis in response to requests or to provide support to various programs.

Train and provide ongoing technical assistance to program staff and program partners on best practices for financial management systems in order to increase capacity.

Coordinate the monthly review and reconciliation of cash accounts associated with USIU-Africa.

Address queries arising from internal and external auditors regarding Projects.

Identify and recommend cost savings initiatives for program activities and the organization

Other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Finance/Accounting/Business from an accredited university.

CPA (K).

Relevant Master’s degree.

Must be a member, in good standing, of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

Proficiency in computer applications.

Served as Senior Accountant for a minimum of 6 years.

Competencies

Computer literacy.

Good interpersonal skills.

Excellent planning and budgeting.

Excellent communication skills.

Organizational skills.

Good analytical skills.

Good customer service skills.

How to apply

If you have the requisite qualifications and experience and desire to work as a team member in a modern, progressive, international and multicultural institution where you can make a difference, please apply. Interested applicants must indicate on the subject line of their email address the position they are applying for, provide current CVs,copies of educational certificates and transcripts, names and addresses of three referees, current salary and benefits, telephone and e-mail contacts to the address below by: Friday, June 18, 2021

Director of Administration,

United States International University – Africa,

P. O. Box 14634 – 00800, Nairobi, Kenya

Email: jobs@usiu.ac.ke

Web: www.usiu.ac.ke

USIU-Africa is an equal opportunity employer